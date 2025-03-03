Adobe Systems (ADBE) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Adobe Systems (ADBE) standing at $440.72, reflecting a +0.49% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had gained 0.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.26% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Adobe Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on March 12, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.97, signifying a 10.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.65 billion, up 9.11% from the year-ago period.

ADBE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $20.39 per share and revenue of $23.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.69% and +9.04%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Adobe Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Adobe Systems holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Adobe Systems is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.5. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.77 for its industry.

One should further note that ADBE currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.73. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.12 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, positioning it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

