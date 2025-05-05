Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed the most recent trading day at $381.06, moving +0.05% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.74%.

The software maker's stock has climbed by 9.11% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adobe Systems in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on June 12, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.96, signifying a 10.71% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.79 billion, showing an 8.99% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $20.36 per share and revenue of $23.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.53% and +8.89%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adobe Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.26% decrease. Adobe Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Adobe Systems is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.71. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.05 of its industry.

One should further note that ADBE currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.51. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Computer - Software industry stood at 2.3 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.