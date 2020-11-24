Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed the most recent trading day at $462.70, moving +0.45% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had lost 3.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ADBE as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ADBE is projected to report earnings of $2.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.72%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.36 billion, up 12.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.94 per share and revenue of $12.79 billion, which would represent changes of +26.3% and +14.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ADBE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. ADBE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ADBE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.31, which means ADBE is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that ADBE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

