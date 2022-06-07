Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed at $433.42, marking a +0.92% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the software maker had gained 13.94% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Adobe Systems as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 16, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.30, up 8.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.34 billion, up 13.12% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.59 per share and revenue of $17.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.89% and +12.93%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adobe Systems should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. Adobe Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Adobe Systems currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.9, which means Adobe Systems is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that ADBE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ADBE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

