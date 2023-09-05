Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed at $564.88, marking a +0.3% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the software maker had gained 6.32% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.

Adobe Systems will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 14, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Adobe Systems to post earnings of $3.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.85 billion, up 9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.70 per share and revenue of $19.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.51% and +9.67%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adobe Systems should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Adobe Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Adobe Systems is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 35.87. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.57.

It is also worth noting that ADBE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.48 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

