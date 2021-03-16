Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed the most recent trading day at $450.54, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ADBE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 23, 2021. On that day, ADBE is projected to report earnings of $2.79 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.77 billion, up 21.96% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.26 per share and revenue of $15.22 billion, which would represent changes of +11.49% and +18.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ADBE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ADBE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ADBE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 39.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 36.47, which means ADBE is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, ADBE's PEG ratio is currently 1.97. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ADBE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

