Adobe Systems (ADBE) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Adobe Systems (ADBE) ended the recent trading session at $481.27, demonstrating a -0.32% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.61%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.33%.

Shares of the software maker witnessed a loss of 4.81% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adobe Systems in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Adobe Systems to post earnings of $4.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.13%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.54 billion, showing a 9.71% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $18.28 per share and revenue of $21.44 billion, indicating changes of +13.75% and +10.46%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Adobe Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% higher. Currently, Adobe Systems is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Adobe Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.41 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.76, which means Adobe Systems is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that ADBE currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.43.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

