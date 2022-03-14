Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed at $411.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had lost 12.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.6%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Adobe Systems as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 22, 2022. On that day, Adobe Systems is projected to report earnings of $3.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.37%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.23 billion, up 8.34% from the prior-year quarter.

ADBE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.72 per share and revenue of $17.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.94% and +13.35%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adobe Systems should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Adobe Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Adobe Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.36 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.96.

Meanwhile, ADBE's PEG ratio is currently 1.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.