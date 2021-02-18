Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed the most recent trading day at $488.37, moving -0.58% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the software maker had gained 9.89% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.21% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.46% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ADBE as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ADBE is projected to report earnings of $2.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.03%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.77 billion, up 22.01% from the prior-year quarter.

ADBE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.25 per share and revenue of $15.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.39% and +18.37%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ADBE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower. ADBE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ADBE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 44.6. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.93.

We can also see that ADBE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.11 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Adobe Inc. (ADBE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.