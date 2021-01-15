Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed at $458.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.12% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had lost 6.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

ADBE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, ADBE is projected to report earnings of $2.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.03%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.77 billion, up 22.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.25 per share and revenue of $15.24 billion, which would represent changes of +11.39% and +18.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ADBE should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% higher. ADBE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ADBE has a Forward P/E ratio of 41.17 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 35.78.

It is also worth noting that ADBE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 122, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

