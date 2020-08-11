Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed the most recent trading day at $435.23, moving -1.82% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.69%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had gained 0.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.66%.

ADBE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ADBE to post earnings of $2.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.07%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.15 billion, up 11.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.77 per share and revenue of $12.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.14% and +13.81%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ADBE should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ADBE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ADBE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 45.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 32.58, which means ADBE is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that ADBE has a PEG ratio of 2.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

