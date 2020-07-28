Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed the most recent trading day at $432.26, moving -1.11% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had gained 3.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.76%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ADBE as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ADBE to post earnings of $2.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.07%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.15 billion, up 11.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.77 per share and revenue of $12.71 billion, which would represent changes of +24.14% and +13.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ADBE should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ADBE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ADBE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 44.75. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.27.

Investors should also note that ADBE has a PEG ratio of 2.8 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

