Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed at $452.13, marking a -1.51% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the software maker had lost 10.13% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.43% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Adobe Systems as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 22, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Adobe Systems to post earnings of $3.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.37%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.23 billion, up 8.34% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.72 per share and revenue of $17.89 billion, which would represent changes of +9.94% and +13.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adobe Systems should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Adobe Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Adobe Systems's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 33.47. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.1.

Investors should also note that ADBE has a PEG ratio of 1.94 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.62 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

