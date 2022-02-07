Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed the most recent trading day at $507.10, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had gained 0.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Adobe Systems as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.34, up 6.37% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.23 billion, up 8.34% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.72 per share and revenue of $17.89 billion, which would represent changes of +9.94% and +13.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Adobe Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Adobe Systems is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Adobe Systems currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.44. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.2.

Meanwhile, ADBE's PEG ratio is currently 2.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ADBE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

