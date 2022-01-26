Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed the most recent trading day at $500.81, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the software maker had lost 11.7% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 14.1% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

Adobe Systems will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Adobe Systems is projected to report earnings of $3.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.37%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.23 billion, up 8.34% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.72 per share and revenue of $17.89 billion, which would represent changes of +9.94% and +13.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Adobe Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Adobe Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Adobe Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.66 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.57.

Also, we should mention that ADBE has a PEG ratio of 2.12. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ADBE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

