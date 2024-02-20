Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Adobe Systems (ADBE) reached $541.91, with a -0.87% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.17%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.92%.

Shares of the software maker witnessed a loss of 9.43% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Adobe Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Adobe Systems to post earnings of $4.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.08 billion, up 9.13% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $18.03 per share and a revenue of $21.41 billion, indicating changes of +12.2% and +10.33%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adobe Systems should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.01% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Adobe Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Adobe Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.33 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 31.21.

It is also worth noting that ADBE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.33. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Computer - Software industry stood at 2.33 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.