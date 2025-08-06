Adobe Systems (ADBE) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed the most recent trading day at $345.62, moving +2.03% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.73% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.21%.

The software maker's stock has dropped by 11.38% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.47%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adobe Systems in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $5.17, indicating a 11.18% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.9 billion, up 9.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.63 per share and revenue of $23.55 billion, which would represent changes of +12% and +9.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Adobe Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Adobe Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Adobe Systems currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.49, which means Adobe Systems is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that ADBE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

