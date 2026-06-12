Adobe Stock Just Got Cheaper—Is Wall Street Missing the Story?

Adobe’s (NASDAQ: ADBE) market certainly has reasons to be cautious, but the selloff in its shares is overblown. Trading below 10X its current-year earnings while growing and outperforming, and at approximately 6X the 2030 forecast, this stock could easily rise by 100% over the coming quarters and extend the move to 200% and 300% over time.

The primary factor impacting Adobe's price action is fear—fear of an executive transition, fear of an AI apocalypse, and fear of the company's freemium strategy.

Freemium Unlocks Client Growth and Addressable Market for Adobe

The freemium strategy is impairing annual recurring revenue; that’s a concern. The flip side is that freemiumization closely resembles Palo Alto Networks' (NASDAQ: PANW) platformization strategy, which also relies heavily on freebies and incentives to onboard new clients. It’s working for Palo Alto Networks and for Adobe. The long-term payoff is an increased client base, a larger directly addressable market, and conversions to paying customers over time.

The bigger risk lies in the CEO transition, but even that will ultimately be a catalyst. The board is focused on finding a leader capable of monetizing artificial intelligence, another long-term driver for this business. The AI-enabled SaaS apocalypse hasn’t exactly been what the market feared; AI modelers aren’t disrupting niche software markets so much as niche software players are embedding AI internally and for their clients with success.

Adobe Beats in Q2, Raises Guidance, Accelerates Freemium Plans

Adobe had a solid fiscal Q2, with revenue growing 12.7% to over $6.6 billion, 265 basis points above expectations. Strength was driven by all segments, with Business Professionals and Consumers leading, growing by 16.5%. Annual recurring revenue (ARR), the measure of net subscription growth, came in at $27.10, including acquisitions, with AI-centric ARR up more than 3X. The remaining performance obligation was also robust at $22.27 billion, nearly four quarters' revenue at the fiscal Q2 pace.

Margin news was a sticking point for Adobe’s market. The gross margin expanded slightly, but this was offset by higher costs, investments, and the impact of freemium access. The operating margin contracted by more than 100 bps, partially offsetting the revenue strength but far less than expected. The $5.96 in adjusted earnings was up 90 cents year over year, outpaced MarketBeat’s reported consensus by 15 cents, and is compounded by hot guidance.

Guidance was a critical factor, revealing the impact of freemium incentives. The company issued hot Q2 guidance and raised the fiscal-year 2026 guidance to a range with the low end above consensus. The likely outcome is that Adobe continues to build momentum in the current and upcoming quarters, improving its guidance along the way.

Analysts Add Pressure to ADBE Stock Price

The analyst response to the earnings report is not bullish for Adobe in the near term. While the consensus prior to the report was Moderate Buy, the bias has shifted toward a firm Hold, with more than 50% of ratings at that level or higher. Individual price targets also fell following the release.

While consensus forecasts approximately 40% upside from the critical support target, the trend points to the lower end of the range near $220. The upshot is that revisions are reaffirming the low end, setting a price floor which the stock is currently trading below. In this scenario, ADBE presents deep value despite the shift in negative sentiment and could revert to a higher price at any time.

Institutional action is also sketchy, with the trailing 12-month activity reflecting rotation within the group. However, the balance is bullish, with the group owning more than 80% and accumulating shares quarterly. The likely outcome is that institutions ramp activity, reverting to a more bullish stance as the stock price declines. The question is how deep Adobe’s shares may fall, and it could be quite a fall. The price action has broken below significant targets, including long-term support targets and trend lines, and is set up to accelerate the move.

Caveats for ADBE sellers include the technical indicators. Indicators such as MACD and stochastic reflect divergences from recent lows and a bear market running out of steam. While downside is indicated, the depths of subsequent declines may be muted. The signal investors are looking for is a clear bottom, and that is yet to be seen. Catalysts for ADBE include upcoming results in which freemium-driven growth is expected to accelerate, and an aggressive share buyback program. The company’s robust cash flow enabled a 6.2% reduction in average share count as of the end of fiscal Q2, a pace expected to continue given the deeply discounted share price.

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