Adobe Stock Is Sliding on Disappointing Outlook

Adobe shares are losing ground after the company reported better-than-expected profits for its third quarter, but provided disappointing guidance for the current one.

For the quarter ended in August, Adobe posted revenue of $2.3 billion, up 24% from a year earlier, a hair ahead of Wall Street’s expectations for $2.82 billion, and slightly ahead of the company’s own forecast of $2.80 billion. Non-GAAP profits in the quarter were $2.05 a share, ahead of both the Street’s view at $1.97 and the company’s guidance at $1.95. Profits under generally accepted accounting principles were $1.61 a share, ahead of the $1.40 management had told investors to expect.

The company said revenue from the digital-media segment was $1.96 billion, up 22% year over year. The digital-experience segment yielded revenue of $821 million, up 34%.

Guidance for the fourth quarter was less upbeat than expected. Adobe is projecting November-quarter revenue of $2.97 billion with profits of $2.25 on a non-GAAP basis, or $1.68 under GAAP. The Street consensus has been for $3.03 billion and $2.30 a share in non-GAAP profits.

The company sees growth slipping to 20% in the digital-media segment and 23% in digital experience.

“Customers across every industry continue to rely on Adobe to run their businesses, transform how they work, and bring their creative ideas to life as reflected in our record Q3 results,” Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said in a statement. “We’re excited for the opportunities in front of us and confident in our ability to drive strong top-line and bottom-line growth.”

In prepared remarks for this afternoon’s earnings call, CFO John Murphy said that while revenue was strong overall, subscription bookings for the company’s Marketo business for the midmarket “did not meet our expectations,” and that the company is increasing focus on demand generation and inside sales.

He also said that there were subscription-booking delays for Analytics Cloud “with related shortfalls in consulting services bookings and revenue associated with the launch of our new Adobe Experience Platform.”

Murphy noted that revenue in the August quarter was reduced by about $8.5 million by foreign-exchange factors.

Adobe repurchased 2.6 million shares in the quarter at a cost of about $750 million. There is $5.85 billion remaining on an $8 billion repurchase program authorized in May 2018.

In late trading, Adobe was down $11.74, or 4.1%, to $272.95.

