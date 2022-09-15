Adobe Stock Craters Nearly 20% on Figma Acquisition

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) stock is down nearly 20%, its worst day since 2010. In the below video, I break down Adobe's earnings, discuss the Figma acquisition, and provide analysis on the stock price and valuation. Is Adobe stock a buy now? Watch below to see my take, and don't forget to subscribe to the channel.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Sept. 15, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 15, 2022.

Eric Cuka has positions in Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe Inc. and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $420 calls on Adobe Inc. and short January 2024 $430 calls on Adobe Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

