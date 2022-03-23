Markets
ADBE

Adobe Slips On Weak Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is sliding on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported a weak outlook for the second quarter, despite higher profits for the first quarter.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, Adobe expects revenues of about $4.34 billion and adjusted earnings of around $3.30 per share. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $4.41 billion and earnings of $3.35 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADBE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular