Adobe Slips On Weak Outlook

(RTTNews) - Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is sliding on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported a weak outlook for the second quarter, despite higher profits for the first quarter.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, Adobe expects revenues of about $4.34 billion and adjusted earnings of around $3.30 per share. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $4.41 billion and earnings of $3.35 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.