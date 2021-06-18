US Markets
SPX

Adobe Shares Hit New Record High After Earnings Beat Estimates; Analysts Raise Target Price

Contributor
Vivek Kumar FX Empire
Published

Adobe shares scaled its fresh all-time high on Friday after the U.S. multinational computer software company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue in the fiscal second quarter, prompting several analysts to raise their one-year price targets.

The San Jose, California-based software company reported quarterly revenue of $3.84 billion in its second quarter of the fiscal year 2021, which represents 23% year-over-year growth. That was higher than the Wall Street consensus estimates of $3.73 billion.

Adobe posted diluted earnings per share was $2.32 on a GAAP basis and $3.03 on a non-GAAP basis, beating the market expectations of $2.81 per share.

Adobe, one of the largest software companies, reported digital media segment revenue was $2.79 billion, which represents 25% year-over-year growth. Creative revenue grew to $2.32 billion, representing 24% year-over-year growth. Document Cloud revenue was $469 million, representing 30% year-over-year growth.

Adobe shares rose over 3% to a record high of $570 on Friday. The stock surged over 10% so far this year.

Analyst Comments

Adobe (ADBE) delivered a strong qtr w/ net new ARR growth of 17% handily beating our 3% est. DX growth of 21% beat our 18% est, aided by its largest deal ever and now marking two qtrs of outsized upside. And op margins were ~250bps above our est. All in, a very clean qtr and w/strong 3Q guide & commentary on confidence for a 4Q seasonal flush, it suggests demand trends are back in full swing. PT to $650,” noted J. Derrick Wood, equity analyst at Cowen.

“We think valuations remain attractive, particularly given growth momentum seems to be elevating. We increased our FY21 growth forecast from 20% to 22%. And we raised FY22E FCF/sh from $16.07 to $16.49.”

Adobe Stock Price Forecast

Twenty-one analysts who offered stock ratings for Adobe in the last three months forecast the average price in 12 months of $616.16 with a high forecast of $665.00 and a low forecast of $520.00.

The average price target represents 11.75% from the last price of $551.36. Of those 21 analysts, 18 rated “Buy”, three rated “Hold” while one rated “Sell”, according to Tipranks.

Morgan Stanley raised the stock price forecast to $610 from $575 with a high of $770 under a bull scenario and $464 under the worst-case scenario. The firm gave an “Overweight” rating on the software company’s stock.

“Digital Media net new ARR additions beating consensus by 15% and accelerating to 17% YoY growth show building momentum in Adobe’s core earnings engine. With operating margins 200 bps ahead of consensus driving 24% YoY EPS growth, positive revisions should drive Adobe (ADBE) towards our increased $610 PT,” noted Keith Weiss, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“Adobe has a leading market share in some of the most dynamic secular growth areas in software: creative design, dynamic media, and marketing automation. As such, we see the longer-term growth story for ADBE as better than most. With a large recurring rev base and operating margin improvements expected (as margin pressure from recent acquisitions comes to an end), we expect 25% EBIT CAGR from FY20-FY22 and believe this durable growth is not fully reflected in shares. Our $610 price target is based on 42x CY22e EPS of $14.56, which implies 2.1x PEG on 20% EPS CAGR from FY20-FY22e.”

Several other analysts have also updated their stock outlook on Friday. Evercore ISI raised the stock price forecast to $625 from $550. Bernstein lifted the target price to $638 from $577. Stifel increased the price objective to $600 from $550. Goldman Sachs upped the target price to $665 from $580. Cowen and company lifted the price target to $650 from $600.

BMO raised the target price to $630 from $585. Mizuho increased the target price to $640 from $600. Citigroup upped the price target to $575 from $523. Oppenheimer lifted the stock price target to $600 from $550. RBC increased the target price to $650 from $575. Jefferies raised the target price to $660 from $630.

Check out FX Empire’s earnings calendar

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    FX Empire

    FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular