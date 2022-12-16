Markets
ADBE

Adobe Rises On Upbeat Earnings

December 16, 2022 — 10:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Adobe Inc. (ADBE) are rising more than 7% Friday morning after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

Profit for the fourth quarter was $1.176 billion or $2.53 per share, lower than 1.233 billion or $2.57 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.675 billion or $3.6 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $3.5 per share.

Quarterly revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $4.525 billion.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company sees revenue in the range of $4.60 billion- $4.64 billion. Adjusted EPS for the quarter is expected to be in the range of $3.65- $3.70.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $3.64 per share on revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter.

For the full year, Adobe expects revenue in the range of $19.1 billion- $19.3 billion. Adjusted EPS for the year is expected between $15.15 and $15.45.

The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $15.25 per share and for revenue is at$19.37 billion.

ADBE, currently at $351.71, has traded in the range of $274.73-$582.88 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADBE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.