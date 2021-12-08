Adobe Reports After the Close on 12/16 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Adobe (NASD: ADBE) ADBE next earnings date is projected to be 12/16 after the close, with earnings estimates of $3.20/share on $4.09 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Adobe earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q3 2021 9/21/2021 3.110 Q2 2021 6/17/2021 3.030 Q1 2021 3/23/2021 3.140 Q4 2020 12/10/2020 2.810 Q3 2020 9/15/2020 2.570

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Adobe has options available that expire December 17th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the ADBE options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

