Adobe Reports After the Close, and Options Expire Tomorrow

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) (Symbol: ADBE) ADBE next earnings date is today, June 17th, after market close, with earnings estimates of $2.81/share on $3.73 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Adobe earnings history looks like this:

ADBE Earnings Date History Period Earnings Date Earnings Q1 2021 3/23/2021 3.140 Q4 2020 12/10/2020 2.810 Q3 2020 9/15/2020 2.570 Q2 2020 6/11/2020 2.450 Q1 2020 3/12/2020 2.270

The company has quite an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options investor's dream come true — so such investors will be interested to know that Adobe has options that expire tomorrow.

