Markets
ADBE

Adobe Reports After the Close, and Options Expire Tomorrow

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) (Symbol: ADBE) ADBE next earnings date is today, June 17th, after market close, with earnings estimates of $2.81/share on $3.73 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Adobe earnings history looks like this:

ADBE Earnings Date History
Period Earnings Date Earnings
Q1 2021 3/23/2021 3.140
Q4 2020 12/10/2020 2.810
Q3 2020 9/15/2020 2.570
Q2 2020 6/11/2020 2.450
Q1 2020 3/12/2020 2.270

The company has quite an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options investor's dream come true — so such investors will be interested to know that Adobe has options that expire tomorrow.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the ADBE options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADBE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular