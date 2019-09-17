US Markets

Adobe quarterly revenue beats on strong subscription growth

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Adobe Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, boosted by a rise in subscriptions in its digital media business that includes image editing software Photoshop.

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Adobe Inc ADBE.O beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, boosted by a rise in subscriptions in its digital media business that includes image editing software Photoshop.

Revenue rose 24% to $2.83 billion in the third quarter ended Aug.30, beating analysts' average estimate of $2.82 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $792.8 million, or $1.61 per share, from $666.3 million, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0344;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular