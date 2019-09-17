Adobe quarterly revenue beats on strong subscription growth

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Adobe Inc ADBE.O beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, boosted by a rise in subscriptions in its digital media business that includes image editing software Photoshop.

Revenue rose 24% to $2.83 billion in the third quarter ended Aug.30, beating analysts' average estimate of $2.82 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $792.8 million, or $1.61 per share, from $666.3 million, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

