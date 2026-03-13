Adobe Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Fall

Adobe ADBE reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings of $6.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.06% and increasing 19.3% year over year.



Total revenues were $6.398 billion, which beat the consensus mark by 1.86% and increased 12% year over year on a reported and 11% on a constant-currency (cc) basis. Annualized recurring revenues (ARR) at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026 were $26.06 billion.



Adobe shares were down 8.15% at the time of writing this article. ADBE dropped 31.6% in the past year, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return 31.9% and the Zacks Computer Software industry’s drop 1.7%.

ADBE’s Top Line in Detail

Subscription revenues were $6.198 billion (which accounted for 96.9% of the total revenues), up 13% on a year-over-year basis. Product revenues totaled $90 million (1.4% of the total revenues), down 5.3% year over year. Services and other revenues were $110 million (1.7% of the total revenues), down 19.1% year over year.



Customer Group subscription revenues were $6.17 billion, up 13% year over year and 12% at cc. Business Professionals and Consumers’ subscription revenues were $1.78 billion, which represents 16% year-over-year growth on a reported basis and 15% at cc. Creative and Marketing Professionals subscription revenues were $4.39 billion, up 12% year over year on a reported basis and 11% at cc.

Adobe Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Adobe Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Adobe Inc. Quote

ADBE Q1 Operating Details

Adobe reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 GAAP gross margin of 89.6%, which expanded 50 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.



Operating expenses were $3.32 billion, up 13.2% year over year. As a percentage of total revenues, operating expenses increased 60 bps year over year to 51.8%.



The adjusted operating margin was 47.4%, which contracted 10 bps year over year.

ADBE’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Feb. 27, 2026, the cash and short-term investment balance was $6.89 billion, up from $6.6 billion as of Nov. 28, 2025. Long-term debt, as of Feb. 27, was $5.38 billion compared with $6.2 billion as of Nov. 28.



Cash generated from operations was $2.96 billion in the reported quarter compared with $3.16 billion in the previous quarter.

Adobe Offers Positive Q2 and FY26 Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Adobe expects total revenues between $6.43 billion and $6.48 billion. Adobe expects Business Professionals and Consumers’ subscription revenue between $1.80 billion and $1.82 billion. Creative and Marketing Professionals subscription revenues are expected between $4.41 billion and $4.44 billion.



Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 44.5%. Adobe expects fiscal second-quarter non-GAAP earnings between $5.85 and $5.90 per share.



For fiscal 2026, Adobe still expects total revenues between $25.9 billion and $26.1 billion. Adobe expects Business Professionals and Consumers’ subscription revenues between $7.35 billion and $7.4 billion. Creative and Marketing Professionals subscription revenues are expected between $17.75 billion and $17.9 billion.



Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 45%. Adobe expects fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings between $23.30 and $23.50 per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, ADBE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Western Digital WDC, Teradyne TER and Silicon Motion Technology SIMO are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector.



Western Digital, Teradyne and Silicon Motion each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rate for Western Digital, Teradyne and Silicon Motion is currently pegged at 51.11%, 27.28% and 28.05%, respectively.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.