Adobe President Anil Chakravarthy Sells 1,498 Shares for Tax Withholding

Key Points

1,498 shares were disposed of for a total value of ~$336,391 on July 15, 2026.

The transaction represents 2% of the insider's direct equity holdings, including shares acquired via option exercise.

The disposition was non-discretionary, executed solely to satisfy tax withholding obligations triggered by the vesting of restricted stock units.

Following the trade, the insider retains a direct stake of 61,892 shares, valued at $13.90 million as of the transaction date market close.

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Anil Chakravarthy, President, CXO, reported a non-discretionary disposition of 1,498 shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) at $224.56 per share on July 15, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$336,391 Shares sold 1,498 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 61,892 Post-transaction value $13.90 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($224.56); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($224.56).

Key questions

What was the underlying event for this automated transaction?

The shares were surrendered to the company to pay tax liabilities due upon the vesting of restricted stock units, a routine mechanism for executives to manage tax obligations on equity compensation.

The shares were surrendered to the company to pay tax liabilities due upon the vesting of restricted stock units, a routine mechanism for executives to manage tax obligations on equity compensation. What is the status of the insider's remaining equity awards?

In addition to direct common stock, the President holds 15,826 derivative securities, including unvested awards that continue to vest quarterly at a rate of 6.25% through January 2030.

In addition to direct common stock, the President holds 15,826 derivative securities, including unvested awards that continue to vest quarterly at a rate of 6.25% through January 2030. How does this filing reflect the insider's long-term stake?

Anil Chakravarthy continues to maintain a significant equity position with a total beneficial ownership of 61,892 shares, which includes the 75 shares recently acquired through the company's Employee Stock Purchase Plan as of June 30, 2026.

Anil Chakravarthy continues to maintain a significant equity position with a total beneficial ownership of 61,892 shares, which includes the 75 shares recently acquired through the company's Employee Stock Purchase Plan as of June 30, 2026. What is the current market valuation of the remaining direct equity stake?

Based on the July 16, 2026 market close of $235.31, the insider's 61,892 shares represent a market value of approximately $14.6 million, following a period where the stock has seen a -38% return over the year ending July 15, 2026.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-16) $235.31 Market Capitalization $93.9 billion Revenue (TTM) $25.2 billion Net Income (TTM) $7.2 billion

Company Snapshot

Adobe Inc. operates three primary business divisions—Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising—delivering a comprehensive suite of cloud-based software solutions that enable content creation, distribution, and amplification across enterprises, teams, and individual users.

The company generates revenue through subscription-based software licensing models, including the cloud-native Document Cloud platform and creative applications, which provide recurring revenue streams from enterprise and consumer segments.

Adobe serves a diverse customer base spanning creative professionals, enterprises requiring digital experience management solutions, and organizations leveraging publishing and advertising technologies across multiple industries.

Adobe Inc. is a globally recognized software provider with a market capitalization of $93.9 billion and TTM revenue of $25.2 billion, positioning it as a market leader in digital content creation and experience management. The company's diversified business model, anchored in subscription-based cloud services, generates substantial profitability with TTM net income of $7.2 billion, reflecting strong operational efficiency and pricing power. Adobe maintains competitive advantages through its integrated product ecosystem, extensive customer relationships, and continuous innovation in artificial intelligence and digital transformation solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors tend not to like to see insiders selling. That sentiment could be worse with Adobe as it struggles through the so-called “SaaSpocalypse.” Fears about AI replacing critical software platforms have weighed on the stock.

However, investors should probably not panic over Chakravarthy’s share sale. As stated, his tax withholding obligations motivated the sale. Also, since the sale only involved around 2% of his holdings, it strongly indicates an optimistic outlook on Adobe’s future.

Indeed, the stock has likely become oversold. The stock has lost more than 60% of its value over the last five years as investors wonder how Adobe can hold up in the face of AI.

Fortunately, Adobe has capitalized on AI, and one day, it could actually be a reason to own the SaaS stock. Moreover, the stock sells at just 13 times earnings, taking its valuation to a multi-year low.

Since its revenue and profits continuing to grow, Adobe stock looks more like a buy than a sell at current levels.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $330 calls on Adobe and short January 2028 $340 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.