Adobe Predicts Online Shopping Surge This Holiday Season

With new coronavirus cases in the U.S. soaring in October, consumers are expected to do more online shopping this holiday season ... a lot more. Software company Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) is calling for a 33% year-over-year uptick in the country's e-commerce spending in November and December, thanks to shoppers' wariness of setting foot in an actual brick-and-mortar store, CNBC reported today. That would take the season's online shopping tally to a figure near $189 billion.

That growth outlook is the more conservative one tendered by Adobe Analytics, too. Should the recent resurgence of COVID-19 lead to renewed shutdowns, it said, the nation's e-commerce industry could see growth on the order of 47% in the coming two months.

Image source: Getty Images.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will garner a massive share of whatever online spending materializes. During its quarter ending in December of last year, the e-commerce giant raked in $53.7 billion worth of product sales in the United States alone. The company has seen strong double-digit sales growth this year, with shoppers turning to the web to steer clear of physical stores.

But rivals are more ready to compete online this year than they've ever been, after being forced to adapt to the challenges of the pandemic. Analytics site Digital Commerce 360 recently reported that 44% of the nation's biggest 500 brick-and-mortar retailers now offer curbside pickup, up from only 7% before the pandemic. This added option will help fuel the big e-commerce growth Adobe is modeling.

These physical stores enjoy another edge on their online-centered rivals: Despite the projected growth of online sales this holiday season, roughly three-fourths of this year's shopping should still be done in-store, according to Adobe.

Find out why Amazon is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Amazon is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Adobe Systems and Amazon and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.