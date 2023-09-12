News & Insights

US Markets
ADBE

Adobe, others join voluntary US scheme to manage AI risks

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 12, 2023 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by Diane Bartz and Trevor Hunnicutt for Reuters ->

By Diane Bartz and Trevor Hunnicutt

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Adobe ADBE.O, IBM IBM.N, Nvidia NVDA.O and five other firms have signed U.S. President Joe Biden's voluntary commitments governing artificial intelligence (AI), which require steps such as watermarking AI-generated content, the White House said on Tuesday.

The original commitments, which were announced in July, were aimed at ensuring that AI's power was not used for destructive purposes. Google, OpenAI and OpenAI partner Microsoft MSFT.O signed onto the commitments in July.

"The president has been clear: harness the benefits of AI, manage the risks, and move fast – very fast," White House chief of staff Jeff Zients said in a statement. "And we are doing just that by partnering with the private sector and pulling every lever we have to get this done."

The other five companies signing on to the commitments are Palantir PLTR.N, Stability, Salesforce CRM.N, Scale and Cohere.

Several companies were expected to attend a White House meeting on the topic on Tuesday with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Zients.

The private commitments backed by the Biden administration are seen as a stopgap given that Congress has held discussions on potential AI legislation but little has been introduced and nothing significant has become law. The White House has also been working on an executive order on AI.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Sam Holmes and Mark Potter)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADBE
IBM
NVDA
MSFT
PLTR
CRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.