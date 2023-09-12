Adobe, others join voluntary US scheme to manage AI risks

By Diane Bartz and Trevor Hunnicutt

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Adobe ADBE.O, IBM IBM.N, Nvidia NVDA.O and five other firms have signed U.S. President Joe Biden's voluntary commitments governing artificial intelligence (AI), which require steps such as watermarking AI-generated content, the White House said on Tuesday.

The original commitments, which were announced in July, were aimed at ensuring that AI's power was not used for destructive purposes. Google, OpenAI and OpenAI partner Microsoft MSFT.O signed onto the commitments in July.

"The president has been clear: harness the benefits of AI, manage the risks, and move fast – very fast," White House chief of staff Jeff Zients said in a statement. "And we are doing just that by partnering with the private sector and pulling every lever we have to get this done."

The other five companies signing on to the commitments are Palantir PLTR.N, Stability, Salesforce CRM.N, Scale and Cohere.

Several companies were expected to attend a White House meeting on the topic on Tuesday with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Zients.

The private commitments backed by the Biden administration are seen as a stopgap given that Congress has held discussions on potential AI legislation but little has been introduced and nothing significant has become law. The White House has also been working on an executive order on AI.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Sam Holmes and Mark Potter)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.