Adobe Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ADBE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Adobe. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 13% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $3,892,070, and 7 are calls, amounting to $412,007.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $310.0 and $540.0 for Adobe, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Adobe options trades today is 560.69 with a total volume of 1,355.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Adobe's big money trades within a strike price range of $310.0 to $540.0 over the last 30 days.

Adobe Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $48.1 $46.05 $47.5 $400.00 $3.3M 2.2K 701 ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $17.15 $17.05 $17.15 $370.00 $171.4K 595 146 ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $34.75 $33.6 $33.6 $510.00 $168.0K 103 50 ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $143.3 $143.05 $143.3 $510.00 $114.6K 15 9 ADBE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $22.85 $22.8 $22.85 $360.00 $89.1K 982 39

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Adobe, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Adobe

Trading volume stands at 806,262, with ADBE's price up by 1.05%, positioned at $385.07.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 37 days.

Expert Opinions on Adobe

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $460.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Adobe, maintaining a target price of $480. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Adobe, maintaining a target price of $510. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Adobe with a target price of $380. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $430. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Adobe, targeting a price of $500.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Adobe, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for ADBE

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ADBE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.