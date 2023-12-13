Adobe Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Adobe Inc. (ADBE) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.48 billion, or $3.23 per share. This compares with $1.18 billion, or $2.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Adobe Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.96 billion or $4.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $5.05 billion from $4.53 billion last year.

Adobe Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.48 Bln. vs. $1.18 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.23 vs. $2.53 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.14 -Revenue (Q4): $5.05 Bln vs. $4.53 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.35 - $4.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.10 - $5.15 Bln

