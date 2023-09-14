Adobe Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Adobe Inc. (ADBE) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.40 billion, or $3.05 per share. This compares with $1.14 billion, or $2.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Adobe Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.88 billion or $4.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $4.89 billion from $4.43 billion last year.

Adobe Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.40 Bln. vs. $1.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.05 vs. $2.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.98 -Revenue (Q3): $4.89 Bln vs. $4.43 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.10 to $4.15 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.975 - $5.025 Bln

