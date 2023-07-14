Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Adobe Systems (ADBE)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 5.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $519.41 in the previous session. Adobe Systems has gained 53.7% since the start of the year compared to the 41.4% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 43.5% return for the Zacks Computer - Software industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on June 15, 2023, Adobe reported EPS of $3.91 versus consensus estimate of $3.78 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 1.1%.

For the current fiscal year, Adobe is expected to post earnings of $15.70 per share on $19.31 billion in revenues. This represents a 14.51% change in EPS on a 9.67% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $17.62 per share on $21.43 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 12.2% and 11.01%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Adobe may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Adobe has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 32.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 28.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 40X versus its peer group's average of 23.7X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.49. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Adobe currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Adobe passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Adobe shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does ADBE Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ADBE have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS). CDNS has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of D, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 3.20%, and for the current fiscal year, CDNS is expected to post earnings of $5 per share on revenue of $4.05 billion.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. have gained 0.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 47.86X and a P/CF of 61.19X.

The Computer - Software industry is in the top 39% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ADBE and CDNS, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.