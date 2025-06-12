Adobe Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Adobe Inc. (ADBE) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.69 billion, or $3.94 per share. This compares with $1.57 billion, or $3.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Adobe Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.17 billion or $5.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.1% to $5.873 billion from $5.060 billion last year.

Adobe Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.69 Bln. vs. $1.57 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.94 vs. $3.49 last year. -Revenue: $5.873 Bln vs. $5.060 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $5.15 - $5.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.875 - $5.925 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $20.50 - $20.70 Full year revenue guidance: $23.50 - $23.60 Bln

