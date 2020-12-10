Adobe Guides Q1, FY21 Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 on Thursday, software company Adobe, Inc. (ADBE) initiated earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2021.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings of about $2.19 per share and adjusted earnings about $2.78 per share on revenues about $3.75 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.59 per share on revenues of $3.50 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings of about $8.57 per share and adjusted earnings about $11.20 per share on revenues about $15.15 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $11.17 per share on revenues of $14.78 billion for the year.

