Adobe Expects 8.4% Online Sales Growth In 2024 US Holiday Shopping Season To $240.8 Bln

September 25, 2024 — 08:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Adobe Inc. (ADBE), a software company, announced on Wednesday that based on its Adobe Analytics data, the company expects U.S. online sales to hit $240.8 billion this holiday shopping season, from November 1 to December 31, representing year-over-year growth of 8.4 percent.

In the 2023 season, shoppers spent $221.8 billion online with a year-on-year growth of 4.9 percent.

Shopping on mobile devices is expected to contribute $128.1 billion growing 12.8 percent from last year.

This means, the 2024 holiday season is expected to be the most mobile of all time, with $128.1 billion spent through mobile devices at 53.2 percent share over desktop, with the usage of Buy Now, Pay Later services.

According to the company's estimates, strong discounts, as high as 30 percent off the listed price, will drive the shoppers to trade up in categories such as electronics, appliances, and sporting goods, contributing over $2 billion in incremental spent this season.

