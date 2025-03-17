Adobe Earnings Are In: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Now?

Every investor has a reasonable and often justified fear when it comes to trading a stock around its earnings announcement since most of the volatility and uncertainty will still be centered on the company as markets and analysts digest what truly happened and how the results might affect valuations moving forward. However, every once in a while, there are companies whose results are so clear that investors just can’t help but trade their views.

Today, especially as market volatility trends higher in the S&P 500, the results in companies that derive most of their revenue and earnings from subscriptions or other stable and predictable sources become more attractive. In the technology sector, there is one stock that stands out with such a model, not to mention a significant market share grab in the future of the digital economy.

This opportunity is found in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE), where a bearish price reaction to earnings might not truly reflect the company's actual results. However, the message is not always so clear, which is why some investors may be wondering whether to buy, sell, or hold the stock during this recent earnings volatility. Focusing on fundamentals, the answer is here today.

What the First Quarter 2025 Has to Say About Adobe

Over the past week, which included Adobe’s earnings release date, the stock closed with a net decline of up to 14.3% to spook some investors who were hoping for a better outcome from the company after its results. Now, the question becomes whether the underlying figures justified the stock's bearish price reaction.

Starting with the top line, Adobe reported up to $5.7 billion in revenue, which is up by 10% over the past 12 months. From this, a few assumptions can be made about the demand and adoption of Adobe’s software products in the new digitized economy.

Considering that this revenue comes mostly from subscription-based models, investors and analysts should be optimistic about the company's future as it represents a more predictable and stable income source. Given this setup, it should not come as a surprise for Adobe to report a record $2.5 billion in operating cash flow for the quarter.

All of this growth trickles down to investor benefits, of course, as the company’s earnings per share (EPS) jumped to $4.15 from the previous year’s $1.37. Knowing that stock prices and valuations are typically driven by underlying EPS, investors should have expected a much better reaction from the market on this news.

Since that wasn’t the case, the assumption could be made that a potential arbitrage opportunity could be present, where a disconnect between the business results and its valuation today could present a great profit setup.

Adobe’s Future Potential

While that thesis might make sense on paper, investors need to consult other Wall Street participants, such as institutions and analysts, to determine whether Adobe's future looks as bright as it does on the quarterly results. Starting with analysts, the picture begins to look a lot clearer.

On the day of the earnings announcement, analysts at J.P. Morgan Chase decided to reiterate their Overweight rating on the stock, this time placing a valuation target of up to $540 per share. This valuation would imply a net upside of as much as 43% from where the stock trades today.

Seeing Adobe stock trade as low as 67% of its 52-week highs, along with this much upside, could easily make it one of the best risk-to-reward setups in the industry today. This asymmetric setup might be one of the reasons why some institutional buyers recently decided to up their stakes in the stock.

The most recent example is found in those from UBS Asset Management, which, as of February 2025, decided to boost their holdings in Adobe stock by as much as 12.7%, bringing their net positions to a high of $2.4 billion today, or 1.3% ownership in the company.

All of these fundamental setups, adding up the double-digit growth aspect as well as its stability and predictability from being subscription-based, have driven the market to be willing to pay a premium for Adobe stock today. On a price-to-book (P/B) basis, Adobe’s 11.8x multiple would place it at a steep premium above the computer sector’s 5.9x average.

This serves to remind investors that the market will always overpay for the stocks it believes will outperform its peer group as well as the broader market, and this time, Adobe justifies the premium that it calls for today.

