Adobe Co-founder John Warnock Passes Away At Age Of 82

(RTTNews) - Adobe Inc.'s (ADBE) co-founder John Warnock passed away at the age of 82, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Warnock co-founded Adobe in 1982 with Charles Geschke after meeting as colleagues at Xerox. He retired as CEO in 2000 and was chairman of the board, a position he shared with Dr. Geschke, until 2017. He was a member of the Board of Directors since then.

Warnock was awarded the prestigious National Medal of Technology and Innovation by President Barack Obama; the Computer Entrepreneur Award from the IEEE Computer Society; the American Electronics Association Medal of Achievement; and the Marconi Prize for contributions to information science and communications.

