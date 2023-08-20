News & Insights

Markets
ADBE

Adobe Co-founder John Warnock Passes Away At Age Of 82

August 20, 2023 — 05:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Adobe Inc.'s (ADBE) co-founder John Warnock passed away at the age of 82, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Warnock co-founded Adobe in 1982 with Charles Geschke after meeting as colleagues at Xerox. He retired as CEO in 2000 and was chairman of the board, a position he shared with Dr. Geschke, until 2017. He was a member of the Board of Directors since then.

Warnock was awarded the prestigious National Medal of Technology and Innovation by President Barack Obama; the Computer Entrepreneur Award from the IEEE Computer Society; the American Electronics Association Medal of Achievement; and the Marconi Prize for contributions to information science and communications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADBE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.