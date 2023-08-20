News & Insights

Adobe co-founder John Warnock dies at 82

Credit: REUTERS/Larry Downing

August 20, 2023 — 04:57 am EDT

Written by Nilutpal Timsina for Reuters ->

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Photoshop maker Adobe's ADBE.O co-founder John Warnock died on Saturday aged 82, the company said in a statement early on Sunday.

The cause of his death was not disclosed.

"It is a sad day for the Adobe community and the industry for which he has been an inspiration for decades," Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said in an email sent to employees.

Warnock co-founded Adobe in 1982 with Charles Geschke. He retired as CEO in 2000 and was chairman of the board, a position he shared with Geschke, until 2017.

