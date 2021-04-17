Adobe Co-Founder Charles Geschke Passes Away At 81

(RTTNews) - Adobe's (ADBE) co-founder Charles Geschke passed away on Friday at the age of 81.

Geschke co-founded Adobe in 1982 with John Warnock, a colleague from Xerox. Their first product was Adobe PostScript. Geschke was chief operating officer of Adobe from December 1986 to July 1994 and president from April 1989 until his retirement in April 2000. He served as chairman of the board with Dr. Warnock from September 1997 to January 2017 and a member of the board until April 2020, when he transitioned to become emeritus board member.

