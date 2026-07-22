Adobe Chief People Officer Gloria Chen Sells 1,607 Shares for Tax Withholding

Key Points

1,607 shares were surrendered for tax withholding purposes at $224.56 per share on July 15, 2026, representing a total transaction value of ~$360,868.

The disposal reduced direct common stock holdings by 3%, while total beneficial ownership remains supported by additional derivative positions.

Direct ownership now stands at 50,434 shares, with an additional 667 shares held indirectly through The John Kibarian and Gloria Chen Trust.

This was a non-discretionary transaction executed automatically to satisfy tax liabilities upon the vesting of restricted stock units.

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Gloria Chen, EVP, Chief People Officer at Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), reported a common stock transaction on a July 15, 2026 SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 1,607 Transaction value ~$360,868 Post-transaction shares (total) 51,101 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 50,434 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 667 Post-transaction value $11.48 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($224.56); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($224.56).

Key questions

What was the primary driver for this disposition?

The transaction was non-discretionary and initiated solely to satisfy tax withholding obligations triggered by the vesting of restricted stock units on July 15, 2026.

The transaction was non-discretionary and initiated solely to satisfy tax withholding obligations triggered by the vesting of restricted stock units on July 15, 2026. How does this impact the insider's long-term equity exposure?

Following the share surrender, Chen maintains a significant interest in the company via 50,434 direct shares and 31,662 derivative securities, including various tranches of unvested and vested equity awards.

Following the share surrender, Chen maintains a significant interest in the company via 50,434 direct shares and 31,662 derivative securities, including various tranches of unvested and vested equity awards. What is the status of the insider's indirect holdings?

Chen continues to maintain a stable indirect position of 667 shares through The John Kibarian and Gloria Chen Trust, for which she serves as a trustee.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-16) $235.31 Market Capitalization $93.9 billion Revenue (TTM) $25.2 billion Net Income (TTM) $7.2 billion

Company Snapshot

Adobe Inc. operates three primary business divisions—Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising—delivering a comprehensive suite of cloud-based software solutions that enable content creation, distribution, and amplification across enterprises, teams, and individual users.

The company generates revenue through subscription-based software licensing models, including the cloud-native Document Cloud platform and creative applications, which provide recurring revenue streams from enterprise and consumer segments.

Adobe serves a diverse customer base spanning creative professionals, enterprises requiring digital experience management solutions, and organizations leveraging publishing and advertising technologies across multiple industries.

Adobe Inc. is a globally recognized software provider with a market capitalization of $93.9 billion and TTM revenue of $25.2 billion, positioning it as a market leader in digital content creation and experience management. The company's diversified business model, anchored in subscription-based cloud services, generates substantial profitability with TTM net income of $7.2 billion, reflecting strong operational efficiency and pricing power. Adobe maintains competitive advantages through its integrated product ecosystem, extensive customer relationships, and continuous innovation in artificial intelligence and digital transformation solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

Chen’s sale of Adobe shares on July 16 carries no obvious meaning to investors. As previously stated, tax withholding obligations drove the sale, meaning the transaction would have happened regardless of the stock’s performance.

Nonetheless, Chen’s behavior toward this stock could imply continued faith in Adobe stock. As mentioned before, she maintains holdings of 50,434 direct shares and 31,662 derivative securities.

This continues despite a slide that has taken Adobe below its bottom in the 2022 bear market. SaaS stocks like Adobe have suffered amid concerns that AI is going to replace some of Adobe’s popular software packages.

Nonetheless, Chen arguably has good reason to think she can sell her shares for more with some patience. Thanks to the sell-off, Adobe’s stock has fallen to a P/E ratio of 13 and a forward earnings multiple of just under 10! Such conditions likely leave the stock with little potential downside.

Hence, rather than emphasizing a modest sale driven by tax obligations, investors should probably focus on the shares Chen kept and the prospects for an Adobe recovery.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $330 calls on Adobe and short January 2028 $340 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.