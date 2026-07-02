Adobe Bets on Topaz Labs to Expand Firefly AI Ecosystem: What's Ahead?

Adobe ADBE has been leveraging AI to boost top-line growth. The acquisition of Topaz Labs strengthens Adobe’s AI strategy by adding image and video enhancement technology to its growing Firefly ecosystem. The deal complements Adobe’s broader vision of becoming the AI platform of choice for creators by expanding AI capabilities beyond content generation into professional-quality enhancement, restoration and editing.



Topaz Labs’ AI models specialize in upscaling, sharpening, noise removal, stabilization, frame interpolation and archival restoration. Once integrated into Adobe Firefly, Firefly Services and Creative Cloud applications such as Photoshop, Lightroom and Premiere Pro, these technologies will enable creators to seamlessly combine AI-generated and traditionally captured content while maintaining professional-grade quality. This strengthens Adobe's ability to serve filmmakers, photographers, designers and enterprises that increasingly rely on hybrid AI workflows.



The acquisition advances Adobe’s strategy of attracting more AI users through Firefly. During its latestearnings call management said AI-driven content creation demand is accelerating rapidly, as creative freemium monthly active users (MAUs) surged from more than 50 million to more than 90 million on a year-over-year basis. Firefly’s annual recurring revenue grew roughly 50% sequentially. Adobe is intentionally expanding its freemium AI offerings to acquire hundreds of millions of new creators before monetizing them through subscriptions and AI credit consumption.



Topaz Labs’ proprietary Neurostream technology enables large AI models to run efficiently on local devices instead of relying solely on the cloud. This aligns with Adobe’s goal of delivering faster, lower-cost and more responsive AI experiences while expanding access to advanced creative tools across a broader range of devices. On-device AI can also reduce inference costs and improve responsiveness, supporting Adobe's long-term push to scale AI profitably.



As enterprises and creators increasingly demand end-to-end AI-powered content production, the addition of Topaz Labs makes Adobe’s Firefly and Creative Cloud ecosystem more comprehensive and better positioned to capture the growing AI-powered creative market. For fiscal 2026, Adobe now expects total revenues between $26.5 billion and $26.6 billion. Adobe expects Business Professionals and Consumers’ subscription revenues between $7.44 billion and $7.48 billion. Creative and Marketing Professionals subscription revenues are expected to be between $18.21 billion and $18.27 billion.

Adobe Faces Tough Competition

Adobe’s AI business is minuscule compared with Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL.



Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud revenues are benefiting from growth in Azure AI services and a rise in the AI Copilot business. The company monetizes AI through existing customer relationships, reducing customer acquisition costs while expanding revenue per user. The Intelligent Cloud segment delivered third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $34.7 billion, up 30%, and is guided between $37.95 billion and $38.25 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, indicating 27% to 28% growth. Azure’s comprehensive infrastructure capabilities position the company to capture increasing cloud migration spending while maintaining pricing power through differentiated services.



Alphabet’s focus on leveraging AI to drive growth is a key catalyst. AI is heavily infused across its offerings, including Search and Google Cloud. AI is driving Alphabet’s Search & Other revenues, which grew 19% year over year in the first quarter of 2026. Gemini Enterprise’s paid monthly active users grew 40% sequentially, while revenues from products built on Google’s generative AI models increased nearly 800% year over year. Alphabet’s total paid subscriptions reached 350 million, driven in part by Gemini app adoption and premium AI plans.

ADBE’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Adobe shares have dropped 39.7% year to date, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 18.3%.

Adobe Stock’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The ADBE stock is trading at a discount, as suggested by a Value Score of A. In terms of trailing price/book, Adobe shares are trading at a discount of 7.28X compared with the broader sector’s 10.28X.

ADBE Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $24.17 per share, up 2.8% over the past 30 days, suggesting 15.43% year-over-year growth.



Adobe Inc. Price and Consensus

Adobe Inc. price-consensus-chart | Adobe Inc. Quote

Adobe currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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