Adobe (BER:ADB) Price Target Increased by 5.55% to 604.17

The average one-year price target for Adobe (BER:ADB) has been revised to 604.17 / share. This is an increase of 5.55% from the prior estimate of 572.39 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 505.22 to a high of 705.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.91% from the latest reported closing price of 530.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adobe. This is an increase of 197 owner(s) or 5.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADB is 0.83%, an increase of 8.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 417,343K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,191K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,304K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADB by 7.38% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,954K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,921K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADB by 7.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,809K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,762K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADB by 6.25% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,637K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,866K shares, representing an increase of 8.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADB by 85.09% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 7,793K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,144K shares, representing an increase of 21.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADB by 35.14% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.