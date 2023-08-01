Adobe (BER:ADB) Price Target Increased by 34.23% to 514.53

The average one-year price target for Adobe (BER:ADB) has been revised to 514.53 / share. This is an increase of 34.23% from the prior estimate of 383.32 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 394.47 to a high of 632.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.24% from the latest reported closing price of 450.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3815 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adobe. This is an increase of 130 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADB is 0.73%, an increase of 12.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 413,844K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,144K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,131K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADB by 5.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,683K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,747K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADB by 5.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,461K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,507K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADB by 5.40% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,239K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,901K shares, representing an increase of 46.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADB by 96.34% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 6,929K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,288K shares, representing a decrease of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADB by 4.27% over the last quarter.

