Adobe (BER:ADB) Price Target Increased by 11.65% to 582.18

The average one-year price target for Adobe (BER:ADB) has been revised to 582.18 / share. This is an increase of 11.65% from the prior estimate of 521.45 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 408.44 to a high of 654.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.05% from the latest reported closing price of 489.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3947 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adobe. This is an increase of 194 owner(s) or 5.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADB is 0.79%, an increase of 12.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 411,029K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,304K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,144K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADB by 18.40% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,921K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,683K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADB by 17.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,762K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,461K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADB by 18.44% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,866K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,239K shares, representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADB by 879.56% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 6,765K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,929K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADB by 13.48% over the last quarter.

