US Markets

Adobe beats revenue, profit estimates for fourth quarter, shares rise

Contributor
Ambhini Aishwarya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MANAURE QUINTERO

Adobe Inc beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and profit on Thursday on higher subscriptions in its core digital media business, which includes the flagship Creative Cloud suite of software.

Compares with estimates, adds details on results, shares, background

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Adobe Inc ADBE.O beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and profit on Thursday on higher subscriptions in its core digital media business, which includes the flagship Creative Cloud suite of software.

The company's shares were up 2.7% in trading after the bell.

In a cloud market dominated by application software providers such as Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N, Adobe has carved a niche for its creativity and design-related software offerings such as Photoshop and Illustrator.

Revenue from its digital media unit rose about 22% to $2.08 billion in the quarter, edging past estimates of $2.05 billion according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's net income rose to $851.9 million, or $1.74 per share, in the quarter ended Nov. 29, from $678.2 million, or $1.37 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Adobe earned $2.29 per share. Analysts, on average, had expected $2.26 per share.

The company, however, forecast first-quarter revenue of $3.04 billion below Wall Street expectations of $3.09 billion, as it faces intense competition in a fast-growing cloud market, which is expected to grow to $266.4 billion in 2020, according to a report by Statista.

Total quarterly revenue rose about 21% to $2.99 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $2.97 billion.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ambhini.Aishwarya@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0543;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular