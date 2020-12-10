Markets
ADBE

Adobe Approves Repurchase Of Up To $15 Billion In Common Stock Through 2024 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ahead of its virtual financial analyst meeting with investors and financial analysts on Thursday, software company Adobe, Inc. (ADBE) announced that its board of directors has approved a new stock repurchase authority, granting the company additional authority to repurchase up to $15 billion in common stock through its fiscal year 2024.

The previous program authorizing the repurchase of up to $8 billion in common stock through fiscal year 2021 is expected to be exhausted in the first half of 2021.

The new program is expected to be funded from Adobe's future cash flows from operations and is incorporated into the company's fiscal year 2021 financial targets.

Adobe also said its total addressable market has expanded to approximately $147 billion by 2023. This is based on its proven ability to create new categories and consistently innovate across our creativity, digital documents and customer experience management businesses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADBE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular