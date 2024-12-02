Adobe appoints Lara Balazs as chief marketing officer

Adobe (ADBE) announced the appointment of Lara Balazs as chief marketing officer, or CMO, and executive VP, global marketing reporting directly to CEO Shantanu Narayen. Balazs previously served as CMO and general manager, strategic partner group at Intuit (INTU).
