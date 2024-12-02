Adobe appoints Lara Balazs as chief marketing officer

Adobe (ADBE) announced the appointment of Lara Balazs as chief marketing officer, or CMO, and executive VP, global marketing reporting directly to CEO Shantanu Narayen. Balazs previously served as CMO and general manager, strategic partner group at Intuit (INTU).

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ADBE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.