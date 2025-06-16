Adobe Announces AI Upgrades To GenStudio For Scalable Video And Display Ad Campaigns

(RTTNews) - American software company Adobe Inc. (ADBE) on Monday revealed important updates to its GenStudio platform at the Cannes Lions event. These updates are expected to make the entire marketing content process, from planning to performance measurement, more streamlined and efficient.

These enhancements will bring together AI, creativity, and marketing tools to help different businesses create high-quality, personalized, on-brand content in a better manner, the company added.

Adobe said the latest updates will support faster creation and optimization of video and display ads across platforms like Amazon Ads, Google Campaign Manager 360, LinkedIn, and Meta, thus bringing out more efficient campaign deployment and personalized audience targeting.

At the Cannes Lions event, Adobe also introduced video ad features, which will allow businesses to automatically reformat existing videos for different platforms and generate short videos from static images using the Firefly Video Model, ensuring content is safe for commercial use.

For display ads, Adobe now offers expanded support for Amazon Ads through pre-built templates, LinkedIn Ads with direct asset export to its media library, and full activation through Google Campaign Manager 360. These improvements simplify ad creation and delivery across websites, apps, and video content.

The company said that multi-language support has also been introduced, thus enabling teams to create and localize content in more than 30 languages, tailoring messaging to regional audiences.

According to Adobe, all these latest updates will transform GenStudio as a useful one-stop platform for modern marketers, bringing together AI-driven speed with creative control to deliver personalized, on-brand content across multiple channels.

